NPA drops murder charges against 9 men arrested for killing Klerksdorp man

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped murder charges against nine of the 12 suspects arrested for the killing of a Zimbabwean man in Klerksdorp.

The group appeared in court on Tuesday, but only on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and arson.

They were handcuffed in the North West town after a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was stabbed to death allegedly by taxi drivers. It’s alleged the group had been seeking revenge after one of their colleagues was killed.

The gallery was packed to capacity in court where the 12 suspects appeared.

Some fellow taxi drivers had to stand with no seats available. They were heard saying that their colleagues should get bail.

Ten of these suspects first appeared in the dock on Monday and were granted bail. Their case has been postponed to 18 October for further investigations.

The postponement also gives the suspects time to brief their private legal team as they opted not to make use of the State’s legal aid.

Meanwhile, the situation in Klerksdorp remains calm.

