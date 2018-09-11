Nine people due in court over Klerksdorp violence
Several houses belonging to foreign nationals were set alight in Klerksdorp during violence which stemmed from the discovery of a taxi driver's body.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine people are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrates court on Tuesday morning following violence, in which two people were killed.
A taxi driver’s body was discovered with stab wounds on Sunday, which allegedly sent his colleagues to avenge his death and fatally stabbed a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national.
Several houses belonging to foreign nationals were set alight and cars were damaged.
It’s much calmer on Tuesday morning ahead of a court appearance, which is set to begin at 9am.
But driving through the town, the remnants of the violence is visible with burned down buildings and vehicles.
Locals are accusing foreign nationals of selling drugs and human trafficking.
Police officers say they will continue to monitor the situation.
EWN Reporter Pelane Phakgadi is in #Klerksdorp where residents torched homes and businesses of foreign nationals. KYM pic.twitter.com/k2qSh7FJ9J— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
