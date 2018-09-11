NFD club boss gunned down
Nicholas Mkhize was shot and killed after his team's technical meeting on Monday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The chairman of Uthongathi FC, in the National First Division (NFD), Nicholas Mkhize was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.
Mkhize, who also owns taxis, was shot and killed after his team's technical meeting on Monday afternoon. The incident has sent shock waves through the South African football fraternity.
Uthongathi are due to play Real Kings in an NFD fixture on Saturday at the Princess Magogo Stadium, but it is likely that the fixture will be postponed.
The Premier Soccer League mourns the death of Mkhize, saying it is shocked and saddened by his passing.
