National Water Dept clarifies stance on CT water restrictions

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department appears to have made an about-turn on its policy around water restrictions.

It was widely believed that the department had the final say in whether water curbs could be lifted.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau explains: “The city has been saying it wants the department to reduce restrictions so that they can reduce theirs. These two things do not necessarily go together.”

The City of Cape Town is to lower level 6B water restrictions to level 5 from next month. This will introduce tariff cuts of between 26.6% and 70% per kilolitre, depending on residents' consumption. Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says the decision was based on rising dam levels, as well as assessments and consultations with water users and municipalities.

