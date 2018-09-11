Murder accused Johan Williams expected back in court

Johan Williams is accused of luring Kuils River mother Chantelle Matthyssen and Maria Isaacs from Malmesbury to the Boland town of Wellington to kill them.

Their families reported them missing when they struggled to make contact with them after they had met up with Williams.

He faces separate assault and rape charges.

Matthyssen, aged 21, left her home in June to go meet Williams in Wellington. Williams was a family friend. She, however, never returned home and her body was found under branches in the Boland town a few weeks later.

Two days after detectives made the grim discovery, they found the body of Isaacs buried outside the town.

Williams allegedly lured both women to Wellington claiming to have organised jobs for them.

A skeleton was also dug up along the R45 highway, shortly after the two women's bodies were found.

It is thought to belong to another woman who was in contact with Williams, but a link has yet to be established.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)