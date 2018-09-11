#MTN8Final back at Moses Mabhida Stadium
In a repeat of last year’s final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City, the organisers decided that round two of this final, which saw SuperSport beat the Citizens on penalties last year, should go back to the venue of that final.
JOHANNESBURG - The Moses Mabhida Stadium will again host the MTN8 final on 29 September.
In a repeat of last year’s final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City, the organisers decided that round two of this final, which saw SuperSport beat the Citizens on penalties last year, should go back to the venue of that final.
This is City’s second consecutive final in their three-year existence as a Premier Soccer League club and head coach Bennie McCarthy says that they are hoping for a better outcome this time around.
"Hopefully lightning doesn’t strike twice at the same place and hopefully we won’t go to penalties this time around."
Premier Soccer League spokesperson Luxolo September says that they thought taking the MTN8 final back to Moses Mabhida Stadium was a no-brainer.
"We had a lot of deliberations with the sponsors MTN and the two clubs Cape Town City And SuperSport United And it only made sense that we give these teams the opportunity to finish off their business at the same venue."
City had to battle it out in a penalty shootout against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal while a Bradley Grobler goal was enough to send SuperSport through in their second leg semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs.
Kick-off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will be at 19:00.
Popular in Sport
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
-
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad
-
USTA to review policies after US Open umpire controversies
-
Cook’s perfect day as England close on victory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.