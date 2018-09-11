MTN8Final back at Moses Mabhida Stadium

In a repeat of last year’s final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City, the organisers decided that round two of this final, which saw SuperSport beat the Citizens on penalties last year, should go back to the venue of that final.

JOHANNESBURG - The Moses Mabhida Stadium will again host the MTN8 final on 29 September.

In a repeat of last year’s final between SuperSport United and Cape Town City, the organisers decided that round two of this final, which saw SuperSport beat the Citizens on penalties last year, should go back to the venue of that final.

This is City’s second consecutive final in their three-year existence as a Premier Soccer League club and head coach Bennie McCarthy says that they are hoping for a better outcome this time around.

"Hopefully lightning doesn’t strike twice at the same place and hopefully we won’t go to penalties this time around."

Premier Soccer League spokesperson Luxolo September says that they thought taking the MTN8 final back to Moses Mabhida Stadium was a no-brainer.

"We had a lot of deliberations with the sponsors MTN and the two clubs Cape Town City And SuperSport United And it only made sense that we give these teams the opportunity to finish off their business at the same venue."

City had to battle it out in a penalty shootout against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal while a Bradley Grobler goal was enough to send SuperSport through in their second leg semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs.

Kick-off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will be at 19:00.