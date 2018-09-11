Morning Brief: ANC, Zuma & state capture; Cope, Afriforum?; & Nike, Caster shine

EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! So if you went to bed early last night, groggy from a weekend of excess and, well, just Monday, you may have missed Nike's latest advert - featuring Caster Semenya - which is getting people talking. All we can say is that it's epic. We got you fam. Just scroll down.

You can also catch up on what the ANC is saying about Jacob Zuma and the state capture of inquiry, Cope and Afriforum getting into bed on the lad question (yes, that's right) and more.

THE EWN MORNING BRIEF

🗣We want you ... to testify. The ANC wants Jacob Zuma & co to appear before the #StateCaptureInquiry.

👴🏾👨🏼Strange bedfellows ... Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota jumps into bed with Afriforum but it seems not everyone is happy with the hook-up.

🙅🏾‍♂HEIL?! More like HAAI! The Nelson Mandela Foundation is not impressed by Ayanda Mabula’s latest artwork.

👨🏽‍🚒17 years on, more than 1,100 victims of the 9/11 attacks have yet to be identified.

🏃🏿‍♀☑She was born to do it. And she just does it. Get used to it. She is Caster Mokgadi Semenya.

🎾[CARTOON] Serena Williams's performances on the court during the US Open caused controversy but THIS was the real upset of the US Open.

WEATHER

JHB☀23; PTA☀23; CT☀21; BLM☀22; DBN🌤22; KBY☀25; RUST☀30; GRG☀21; PE☀21; EL☀23; NEL☀25; POL☀25