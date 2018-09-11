Minister Dlodlo wants Diepsloot informal settlements formalised urgently
Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo says this is vital so that the community can provide basic services in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - All spheres of the government need to fasten the pace and formalise informal settlements in Diepsloot township.
It emerged that the area struggles to access government services, such as Home Affairs and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Dlodlo says the current conditions that residents live in are appalling and need to be addressed urgently.
“To kickstart a process that will try and formalise this informal settlement, the responsibility lies with all spheres of the government, not just the national government. We’d like to see the city coming on board together with the Department of Cooperative Governance in the province and we’ll see from national how we can assist in ensuring that.”
WATCH: Ayanda Dlodlo concerned about service delivery in Diepsloot
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
