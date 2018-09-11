Minister Dlodlo wants Diepsloot informal settlements formalised urgently

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Minister Dlodlo wants Diepsloot informal settlements formalised urgently

Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo says this is vital so that the community can provide basic services in the area.

Public Services and Administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo visiting a community in Diepsloot. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Public Services and Administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo visiting a community in Diepsloot. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - All spheres of the government need to fasten the pace and formalise informal settlements in Diepsloot township.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo says this is vital so that the community can provide basic services in the area.

It emerged that the area struggles to access government services, such as Home Affairs and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Dlodlo says the current conditions that residents live in are appalling and need to be addressed urgently.

“To kickstart a process that will try and formalise this informal settlement, the responsibility lies with all spheres of the government, not just the national government. We’d like to see the city coming on board together with the Department of Cooperative Governance in the province and we’ll see from national how we can assist in ensuring that.”

WATCH: Ayanda Dlodlo concerned about service delivery in Diepsloot

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA