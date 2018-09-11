Miller quits domestic first-class cricket
JOHANNESBURG - David Miller has announced that he will no longer be available to play domestic first-class cricket in order to focus on his List A career.
The hard-hitting Miller has played 63 first-class matches for both the Dolphins and the Knights, scoring 3342 runs at an average of 36.32 amazing six centuries and 19 half tons in the four-day format.
Miller says that the decision to quit first-class cricket was to put more focus on his limited overs career going forward.
“I have always loved playing red ball cricket but I have decided that I would like, in future, to concentrate on white ball cricket to make sure I give myself the best opportunity to represent the Proteas in the format that I love.”
Miller will still be available for the Dolphins in the limited overs format.
