Masina honours Ekurhuleni firefighters who helped extinguish Joburg CBD fire

The municipality dispatched 20 firefighters after the City of Johannesburg indicated that it does not have enough capacity to deal with fires.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has honoured the city’s firefighters who assisted in extinguishing the deadly blaze at the Bank of Lisbon Building.

Three firemen died while trying to extinguish the inferno.

Masina says the firefighters have been given medals.

“We encourage your bravery and acknowledge the contribution, as the city.”

Honoring our @City_Ekurhuleni Firefighters with Medals of Bravery, for assisting in the Bank of Lisbon deadly blaze pic.twitter.com/DdBkLdo2wY — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) September 11, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)