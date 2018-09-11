Popular Topics
[LISTEN] 'We need transparency over Eskom’s R33bn China loan'

| CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks to senior researcher on China-Africa at SAIIA, Cobus Van Staden, about what South Africans should be looking out for in the agreement between China and Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants Eskom to divulge the terms and conditions of the R33 billion loan it had received from China.

The DA threatened legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa should he fail to reveal information around the loan.

Senior researcher on China-Africa at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), Cobus van Staden, says that he supports the DA’s call.

“We need a lot more transparency on these issues, especially in relation to the terms of the loan and the payback time,” Van Staden says.

CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks to Van Staden about what we should be looking out for in the agreement between China and Eskom.

For more information listen to the audio above.

