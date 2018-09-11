[LISTEN] It wasn't me: Matuba says gun pic was sent to journo by unknown person

Clement Manyathela | Asked whether she sent the picture Meokgo Matuba said: “Actually no, I didn’t send a gun to Qaanitah. If it’s her take that I sent the gun to intimidate her, my sincere apologies.”

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) secretary-general Meokgo Matuba says a photo of a gun sent from her phone to a Sunday Times journalist was not sent by her.

Matuba has spoken exclusively to Eyewitness News about suggestions that she tried to intimidate Qaanitah Hunter who reported on a meeting she attended with former President Jacob Zuma, secretary general Ace Magashule and former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

When Hunter asked Matuba to confirm whether she was in a meeting with Zuma, she denied it and later sent the reporter a picture of a gun.

I hear all the denials. But what I really don’t understand is why the SG of the ANCWL sent me a picture of a gun after I called her with questions and she denied even being in Durban on Thursday and even seeing Zuma. pic.twitter.com/eyAby3Qwuf — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) September 9, 2018

Asked whether she sent the picture, Matuba said: “Actually no, I didn’t send a gun to Qaanitah. If it’s her take that I sent the gun to intimidate her, my sincere apologies.”

Listen to the audio above for more.