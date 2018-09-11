[LISTEN] Bain’s Vittorio Massone not stepping down

Radio 702 | Sars acting commissioner, Mark Kingon, discusses the revenue service's reaction to Massone’s revelation that he met with Tom Moyane to discuss the institution a year before the suspended commissioner’s appointment.

JOHANNESBURG - Consultancy Bain & Co announced that managing partner Vittorio Massone was not stepping down as previously communicated, but rather taking time to focus on cooperating with the Sars Commission of Inquiry.

The statement also clarified that the company’s view that its work for Sars falling short referred to it not yielding positive results for the tax collector.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown and acting commissioner of the Revenue Service, Mark Kingon, discuss Sars’ reaction to Massone’s revelation that he met with Tom Moyane to discuss the institution a year before the suspended commissioner’s appointment.

“We were unaware of that [meeting between Massone and Moyane] and those allegations,” Kingon said.

