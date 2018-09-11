[LISTEN] Amcu takes gold mines to CCMA

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa who says negotiations with three mining companies have deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is threatening to cripple the gold sector in the country.

Amcu is taking Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold, and Village Main Reef to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over job losses and wage increases, among other issues.

The union is also planning to obtain a certificate to strike.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa who says negotiations have deadlocked with mining companies.

