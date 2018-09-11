[LISTEN] 3 reasons why farmland prices dropped 32%

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies speaks to Johann Bornman, an economist and the chairperson of Agri Development Solutions.

CAPE TOWN - Agricultural economist Johann Bornman says there are three factors, including land expropriation, that has led to farmland prices dropping 32%.

Using data from the country’s deeds office, Bornman says the drought and current economic situation have also contributed to the decline.

"If you compare the analysis of provinces, it differs. It stands out where you find the severity of drought. There's a huge impact or a severe impact. So, it's a combination of three factors."

Listen to the audio above for more.