[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy right now - Cartesian Capital CEO

Radio 702 | Alviva provides information technology and communication technology for African businesses, Mondi is an international packaging and paper group while Tsogo Sun is a hotel and entertainment group.

JOHANNESBURG – Cartesian Capital CEO Anthea Gardner has chosen Alviva, Mondi and Tsogo Sun as her stock picks of the week.

Alviva provides information technology and communication technology for businesses across the African continent, Mondi is an international packaging and paper group while Tsogo Sun is a South African hotel, gaming and entertainment group.

Gardner says: “Mondi, listed in 2007, since then has doubled operating margin, proving to be a well-run business and easily identifiable.”

Listen to the audio above for more.