[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy right now - Cartesian Capital CEO
Radio 702 | Alviva provides information technology and communication technology for African businesses, Mondi is an international packaging and paper group while Tsogo Sun is a hotel and entertainment group.
JOHANNESBURG – Cartesian Capital CEO Anthea Gardner has chosen Alviva, Mondi and Tsogo Sun as her stock picks of the week.
Alviva provides information technology and communication technology for businesses across the African continent, Mondi is an international packaging and paper group while Tsogo Sun is a South African hotel, gaming and entertainment group.
Gardner says: “Mondi, listed in 2007, since then has doubled operating margin, proving to be a well-run business and easily identifiable.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] It wasn't me: Matuba says gun pic was sent to journo by unknown person
-
[LISTEN] Amcu takes gold mines to CCMA
-
[LISTEN] 'We need transparency over Eskom’s R33bn China loan'
-
[LISTEN] Bain’s Vittorio Massone not stepping down
-
[LISTEN] 3 reasons why farmland prices dropped 32%
-
[LISTEN] ANC tells 'Sunday Times' to retract anti-Ramaphosa plot story
-
[LISTEN] Spur recovering from controversial 2017 boycott
-
[LISTEN] #Depression: Talking about men's mental health
-
[LISTEN] City of Joburg to confer Freedom of City on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
[LISTEN] #JoburgFire: Building safety compliance in spotlight
-
[LISTEN] SA man lands 'Oscar' of wildlife photography for lioness pic
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT & Tuks win to set up derby day semifinals
-
[LISTEN] How to keep your wealth from waning during a recession
-
[LISTEN] City explains why refuse still not collected in parts of Joburg
-
[LISTEN] 'How to steal a city: The Battle of Nelson Mandela Bay'
-
[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of land
-
[LISTEN] 5 ways to cope with a recession
-
[LISTEN] Tired of calls from pesky telemarketers? Here's how to dodge them
-
[LISTEN] IFP's Narend Singh says death penalty could reduce SA's high crime rate
-
[LISTEN] When TV ads fail
-
[LISTEN] Bosasa in spotlight following Vincent Smith payment
-
[LISTEN] Comedian David Kau on being funny, money & career success
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu: Nzimande must stop sending mixed messages about e-tolls
-
[LISTEN] Recognising Muslim marriages: What does this mean?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.