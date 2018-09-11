Lifestyle audits: There'll be no exceptions - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says everyone, including himself, will undergo lifestyle audits with the possibility of rolling the system out across all spheres of government in the future.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the system for the lifestyle audits for members of the executive and top government officials could be in place as soon as October.

Ramaphosa has told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) the system needs to have teeth and must comply with legislation and the Bill of Rights.

He says there will be no exceptions once the system is in place.

Ramaphosa pledged to introduce lifestyle audits for members of his executive in his State of the Nation Address in February.

The president has put his director-general Dr Cassius Lubisi in charge of designing the lifestyle audit system.

“Now a technical team has been set up, consisting of the Presidency, the Auditor-General, the SAPS, Sars, State Security Agency, Anti-Corruption Task Team, the Office of the Public Service Commission and the Financial Intelligence Centre.”

Ramaphosa says he’ll study the team’s recommendations.

“By the end of October, we should be able to have a really robust system of lifestyle audits.”

EVERYONE

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Assembly last month he was prepared to submit to a lifestyle audit.

The Democratic Alliance’s Jacques Julius wanted an assurance from Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon: “My question is… will you commit the deputy president to a lifestyle audit, will you ask him for a lifestyle audit?”

NCOP Chairperson Thandi Modise interrupted Julius, telling his time was “long up”.

But Ramaphosa responded: “Now I’m not able to answer for the deputy president, all I can say is that everybody is going to be subjected to a lifestyle audit – from the president right throughout to members of the executive. I will be subjected to a lifestyle audit and so will everyone else who serves on the Cabinet.”

The technical team is expected to make recommendations to Ramaphosa on the shape the system should take before the end of this month.

“This will enable me to further apply my mind and will provide an opportunity to further consult before a final decision is reached on the nature, form and the scale of the proposed lifestyle audits.”

He says the terms under which members of the executive make annual declarations of interests to Lubisi and to Parliament will be strengthened.

