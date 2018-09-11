Lady Gaga still haunted by sexual assault

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Lady Gaga still haunted by sexual assault

The singer and actress says she was raped when she was just 19 and admits it still affects her to this day.

Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on 28 January 2018, in New York. Picture: AFP
Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on 28 January 2018, in New York. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - Lady Gaga says she feels "miserable" every day after suffering a sexual assault at 19.

The Pokerface hit-maker said she was raped when she was just 19-years-old and admits it still affects her to this day, and at times she can have a "hard time breathing" and her "whole body goes into a spasm".

She said: "No one else knew. It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal. For me, with my mental health issues, half of the battle in the beginning was, I felt like I was lying to the world because I was feeling so much pain but nobody knew. So that's why I came out and said that I have PTSD, because I don't want to hide - any more than I already have to."

"I feel stunned. Or stunted. You know that feeling when you're on a roller coaster and you're just about to go down the really steep slope? That fear and the drop in your stomach? My diaphragm seizes up. Then I have a hard time breathing, and my whole body goes into a spasm. And I begin to cry. That's what it feels like for trauma victims every day, and it's...miserable. I always say that trauma has a brain. And it works its way into everything that you do."

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer also revealed she gets so irritated when people say her fibromyalgia isn't real.

She told the October issue of Vogue magazine: "I get so irritated with people who don't believe fibromyalgia is real. For me, and I think for many others, it's really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result. People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it's every day waking up not knowing how you're going to feel."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA