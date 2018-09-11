Lady Gaga still haunted by sexual assault
The singer and actress says she was raped when she was just 19 and admits it still affects her to this day.
NEW YORK - Lady Gaga says she feels "miserable" every day after suffering a sexual assault at 19.
The Pokerface hit-maker said she was raped when she was just 19-years-old and admits it still affects her to this day, and at times she can have a "hard time breathing" and her "whole body goes into a spasm".
She said: "No one else knew. It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal. For me, with my mental health issues, half of the battle in the beginning was, I felt like I was lying to the world because I was feeling so much pain but nobody knew. So that's why I came out and said that I have PTSD, because I don't want to hide - any more than I already have to."
"I feel stunned. Or stunted. You know that feeling when you're on a roller coaster and you're just about to go down the really steep slope? That fear and the drop in your stomach? My diaphragm seizes up. Then I have a hard time breathing, and my whole body goes into a spasm. And I begin to cry. That's what it feels like for trauma victims every day, and it's...miserable. I always say that trauma has a brain. And it works its way into everything that you do."
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer also revealed she gets so irritated when people say her fibromyalgia isn't real.
She told the October issue of Vogue magazine: "I get so irritated with people who don't believe fibromyalgia is real. For me, and I think for many others, it's really a cyclone of anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma, and panic disorder, all of which sends the nervous system into overdrive, and then you have nerve pain as a result. People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it's every day waking up not knowing how you're going to feel."
