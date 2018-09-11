KZN man dies after sandbank collapses on him

It's understood he'd been working around the sandbank in Chatsworth on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been killed after a sandbank collapsed on top of him.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said: “He was assessed by paramedics and found to have sustained major injuries, he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene. He’s been handed over to the police search and rescue team and the fire department to recover his body from the sand. At this stage, events leading up to the incidents are unknown, however, the police will be investigating further.”