KZN ANC shocked by arrest of party councillor for Musawenkosi Mchunu’s murder
Mchunu was gunned down while driving into his Pietermaritzburg home in May 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says its shock by the arrest of one of its councillors in the Msunduzi local municipality in connection with the murder of party member Musawenkosi Mchunu.
The party in the province says it will cooperate with the legal process in the murder case.
“As the ANC, we’re quite shocked and traumatised by the news because we never thought that one of our own could be implicated in a situation like this one, especially against one of our members,” says the provincial spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
