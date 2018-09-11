Kaizer Chiefs found guilty of Moses Mabhida fan violence
Amakhosi have been ordered to play three games behind closed doors with one game suspended for a period of 24 months.
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee has found Kaizer Chiefs guilty of the fan violence which occurred during the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Free State Stars in April this year.
Amakhosi have been ordered to play three games behind closed doors with one game suspended for a period of 24 months, provided the club is found guilty of a similar offence within that period.
The club is also ordered to schedule these games in the province of KwaZulu-Natal where the incident occurred and according to the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee, this is to ‘send a strong message to the people of KZN that fan violence will not be tolerated’.
