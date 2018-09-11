ITF defends US Open chair umpire Ramos
The ITF’s support for Carlos Ramos comes after the Women’s Tennis Association expressed disappointment over the handling of the match between Serena Williams of the US and Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday.
BENGALURU - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has given its backing to Portuguese chair umpire Carlos Ramos who Serena Williams branded a “liar” and a “thief” during her US Open final defeat by Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday.
Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, was given a warning for a coaching violation before incurring a point penalty for smashing her racket. After accusing Ramos of being “a thief for stealing a point from me”, she was docked a game.
The six-times US Open champion, who eventually lost the match 6-2 6-4 was fined $17,000 by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for her outburst.
“Carlos Ramos is one of the most experienced and respected umpires in tennis. Mr Ramos’ decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules and were reaffirmed by the US Open’s decision to fine Serena Williams for the three offences,” the ITF said in a statement on Monday.
Ramos, 47, is the only active tennis umpire to have officiated the men’s singles finals at all four Grand Slams. He has also been on the chair for the women’s singles finals at three of the four majors - the French Open in 2005, Wimbledon in 2008 and at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.
He received praise from the ITF for his professionalism in one of the most controversial Grand Slam finals of all time.
“It is understandable that this high profile and the regrettable incident should provoke debate,” the ITF added.
“At the same time, it is important to remember that Mr Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book and acted at all times with professionalism and integrity.”
The ITF’s support for Ramos comes after the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed disappointment over the handling of the match and the USTA’s plans to review of its communication policies after a string of umpiring controversies.
Williams’ behaviour in the final has divided the fraternity.
Tennis great Billie Jean King backed the American but Margaret Court, whose major wins record Williams was trying to equal on Saturday, expressed little sympathy for the 36-year-old.
No act of kindness is ever wasted.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/jVFXd1cZFp— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad
-
SA-born Labuschagne named in Australia Test squad
-
Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
-
Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.