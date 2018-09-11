Granting Velile Present & co-accused bail ‘would jeopadise case’
Present and his three co-accused appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for a bail application on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The investigating officer in the cash heist case against former African National Congress employee Velile Present has told a court that granting the accused bail would jeopardise the case, given its strength.
They are accused of carrying out the cash heist at the Dobsonville Mall in Soweto earlier this year.
Their application has been postponed to Thursday.
Colonel Solomon Mabasa has told the court that three of the accused are no strangers to the dock given their history of committing crimes.
It was revealed that Zakhele Zondi had been convicted on four counts of attempted murder and had served an eight-year sentence.
Both Itumeleng Manama and Bheki Biyela had been convicted of the theft of goods and money respectively and at the time of the heist, Biyela was out on parole.
Present is the only accused linked to a petty crime after he was served with a warrant of arrest for failing to appear in court for reckless and negligent driving.
Mabasa told the court that because their past offences are similar to the case at hand, it would not be in the interest of justice to grant bail.
