GED concerned after pupil suspended for sexually provocative behaviour

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has expressed its concern after a Hammanskraal school pupil was filmed engaging in sexually provocative behaviour.

In the video, that’s now gone viral, a 16-year-old girl can be seen giving a male pupil a lap dance in front of the class.

She’s since been suspended.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “If we happen to learn that some of the learners might need intervention, we’ll be in a position to offer that in the school.”

