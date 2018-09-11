Gauteng govt urgently working to restore service to Vaal districts
In June, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced intervention plans to help rescue the cash-strapped Emfuleni Municipality.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says that it is working urgently to restore services to affected communities in the Vaal district.
In addition to being heavily indebted, Emfuleni Municipality is also now struggling with persistent environmental problems in areas including Boipatong, as reported by Eyewitness News on Monday.
The spokesperson for the provincial government, Thabo Masebe, says that progress has been made in efforts to intervene in the Emfuleni Municipality.
“We have started with the intervention. The fire working streams are busy at work.”
Masebe says the provincial government is confident that service delivery will be restored to communities like Boipatong where challenges remain.
“All of those issues are receiving attention.”
Masebe says teams set up to deal with crippling problems in Emfuleni are expected to give a report back on the progress made for the first time this week.
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
