Gauteng govt says service delivery won't suffer as 9 buildings vacated

Government staff members who spoke to Eyewitness News say they have been told to work from home until maintenance has been completed at their workplaces.

FILE: A fire broke out last week at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD. 2018. Picture: EWN
FILE: A fire broke out last week at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD. 2018. Picture: EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says it's doing everything possible to ensure there is no impact on service delivery in the province as nine government buildings are vacated over compliance issues.

Last week, three firefighters died trying to extinguish a blaze at the Lisbon Bank Building which was being used by public servants.

Before the tragedy labour unions warned the government that the building failed to meet safety standards.

Government staff members who spoke to Eyewitness News say they have been told to work from home until maintenance has been completed at their workplaces.

However, Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the majority of staff will work from other government facilities.

“We are really trying everything possible within our power to ensure that all of our operations continue uninterrupted and that service delivery is not negatively affected.”

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA)’s Tahir Maepa says the situation could have been prevented if government acted faster.

“It’s really something that should have been done a long time ago.”

The PSA has also questioned how government spent money earmarked for maintenance.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

