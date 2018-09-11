‘First Man’ movie on Armstrong causes controversy

Called 'First Man', it stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, and centres on the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission.

NEW YORK - A new film about the moon landing is causing controversy even before it has landed in cinemas.

Called First Man, it stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, and centres on the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission. It played at the Toronto film festival on Monday night.

Director Damien Chazelle, who also made La La Land, has defended his movie amid controversy over it not showing a key moment in the first moon landing: astronaut Neil Armstrong planting the US flag on the moon.

WATCH: 'First Man' trailer

Chazelle told trade magazine Variety the focus of the film is more on paying “tribute to what this mission took,” and Armstrong’s achievement on becoming the first man to walk on the moon.

Chazelle and Gosling have been working on First Man as their follow up to La La Land.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)