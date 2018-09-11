Popular Topics
Firefighters extinguish Eloff Street fire in Joburg CBD

The fire broke out just after 4am on Tuesday. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Fire trucks and firefighters arrive in the Johannesburg CBD to extinguish a fire. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Fire trucks and firefighters arrive in the Johannesburg CBD to extinguish a fire. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at another building in the Johannesburg CBD, this time on Eloff Street.

The fire broke out just after 4am on Tuesday. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A section of the building has been damaged.

“When we arrived at the scene, part of the fire was already extinguished. Firefighters battled a fire on the other side of the building, which took about 45 minutes to extinguish,” says Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Last week, three firefighters died trying to extinguish the blaze at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Johannesburg CBD.

The safety of structures in the inner city has come into sharp focus after it emerged the Bank of Lisbon Building failed to meet regulations.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

