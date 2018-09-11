[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture

Journalist Qaanitah Hunter had asked Meokgo Matuba to confirm whether she was at the Durban meeting to hatch a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, she denied it and later sent the reporter a picture of a gun.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL)'s secretary-general has apologised after a picture of a gun was sent from her phone to a Sunday Times journalist.

The league's Meokgo Matuba has spoken exclusively to Eyewitness News about suggestions that she tried to intimidate the journalist who reported on a meeting she attended with former President Jacob Zuma, secretary general Ace Magashule and former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The group is said to have met at a Durban hotel last week to hatch a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, based on issues related to the ANC's national conference held in December.

When Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter asked Matuba to confirm whether she was in a meeting with Zuma, she denied it and later sent the reporter a picture of a gun.

I hear all the denials. But what I really don’t understand is why the SG of the ANCWL sent me a picture of a gun after I called her with questions and she denied even being in Durban on Thursday and even seeing Zuma. pic.twitter.com/eyAby3Qwuf — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) September 9, 2018

This led many to ask if this was an attempt to intimidate the journalist.

Asked whether she sent the picture Matuba said: “Actually no, I didn’t send a gun to Qaanitah. If it’s her take that I sent the gun to intimidate her, my sincere apologies.”

Matuba says she explained to the journalist through a text message that she doesn’t know who sent the picture and that she shares her phone with “many people”.

The South African National Editors Forum and the Cape Town Press Club have both since condemned what they say is a direct threat to the journalist by the ANCWL leader.

Meanwhile, Magashule says regardless of whether that picture of the gun was sent on purpose or by mistake, it was unacceptable and Matuba must take responsibility.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)