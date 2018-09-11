EFF: Fees Must Fall activists didn't kill anybody

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the ‘Fees Must Fall’ protests would not have been necessary if the government was concerned about the plight of poor students.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has made another appeal for students charged in connection with violence and damage to property during Fees Must Fall protests to be let off the hook.

The matter is being debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Institutions suffered damages of over R800 million.

But the EFF says students facing trial and those who have been expelled are being denied access to education and should be spared from prosecution.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the Fees Must Fall protests would not have been necessary if the government was concerned about the plight of poor students.

“All Fees Must Fall activists must be freed from prison... unconditionally. They didn’t kill anybody. They were fighting for an education.”

But his call has received little support from both sides of the room.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) say that while the students’ concerns were legitimate, the violence cannot be condoned.

“How do you burn a library and expect to go and study next year?” ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana asked.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it’s clear the protests prompted government’s fee-free education policy, but the criminality that accompanied the protests, and the millions in damages caused, cannot be ignored.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)