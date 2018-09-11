Dams feeding Cape Town just under 70% full
Dams feeding Cape Town have improved by 3.2 percentage points over the last week to 69.1%.
CAPE TOWN - Dams feedings the Cape Town have improved by 3.2 percentage points over the last week. They're now rippling at just under 70%.
This will embolden city bosses who have decided to relax the city's tight water restrictions.
On Monday, the municipality announced that it would lower water restrictions and tariffs from Level 6B to Level 5 from October due to the encouraging dam recovery.
That means the city is asking residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day, up from a 50-litre limit.
Average daily water consumption for the past week declined from 535 million litres to 526 million litres.
The city says that its decision to relax restrictions on consumers was based on signs of water conservation, rising dam levels, as well as assessments and consultations with water users and municipalities.
Deputy mayor Ian Nelson explains: “What we have done now is an interim step that we’re still waiting on the department to make their decision.”
The national Water and Sanitation Department’s Sputnik Rata says it’s within the responsibility of any local government to lower water restrictions.
“The city has been saying it wants the department to reduce its restrictions so that they can reduce theirs. These two things don’t necessarily go together.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
ANC: No plot to remove Ramaphosa will succeed
-
Ayanda Mabulu's Madiba painting misdirected, says Nelson Mandela Foundation
-
‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
-
ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by party
-
Cope ‘caught off guard’ by Lekota’s media briefing with AfriForum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.