DA student group holds picket in Pretoria over TUT closure

Students are calling for Minister Naledi Pandor to intervene in the resumption of learning at Tshwane University of Technology’s, Soshanguve campus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) is holding a picket outside the Higher Education Department in Pretoria.

The campus has been closed for about two weeks now, due to violent protests by students demanding justice for Katlego Monareng.

The third year student was shot dead last month, allegedly by police.

