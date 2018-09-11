Popular Topics
#CrimeStats: We need at least 10,000 more cops to fight crime across SA - Cele

The Police Minister Bheki Cele says South Africa has lost the United Nations norm of policing, which requires one police officer to serve every 220 citizens.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefs media following the presentation to the portfolio committee on police on the 2017/2018 crime statistics. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefs media following the presentation to the portfolio committee on police on the 2017/2018 crime statistics. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says South Africa needs at least 10,000 more police officers to fight increasing violent crime across the country.

Cele was briefing Parliament's police portfolio committee on the latest crime statistics on Thursday.

Members of Parliament expressed shock at a 6.9% increase in murder, which equates to 57 killings every day.

Other serious violent crimes like attempted murder and sexual assault have also shown an increase.

Cele says South Africa has lost the United Nations norm of policing, which requires one police officer to serve every 220 citizens.

He says this needs to be addressed if police are to make meaningful strides in fighting violent crime.

“About 10,000 police officers which means we do have a problem. Even to start from now on, we’ll have to match 2010 which we owe about 10 years to be up to speed.”

Cele says police have dropped the ball in the fight against crime.

He says he’s also putting his head on the block and won’t return to Parliament with the same statistics next year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

