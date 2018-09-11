Popular Topics
#CrimeStats: South Africans are living in a war zone - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the latest crime statistics are 'nothing to write home about'.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefs media following the presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Police on the 2017/2018 crime statistics. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefs media following the presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Police on the 2017/2018 crime statistics. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says South Africans are living in a war zone where 57 citizens are murdered every day.

Cele and senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials have released the latest crime statistics in Parliament, which show murder is up by 6.9% from last year.

Cele says the latest crime statistics are “nothing to write home about”.

The figures show that murder is up from 19,016 murders in 2016/17 to 20,336 this financial year. Attempted murder cases have also increased, as are the killing of women which has gone up 11%.

“I think our emphasis should be on what ought to be done rather than the crime statistics, which doesn’t give any joy.”

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman adds: "The murder increase of 6.9% is really alarming and totally unacceptable. It’s clear, if we look at statistics, that violent crime is a danger to all South Africans.”

Members of Parliament have called for strategic interventions from the police calling for more specialised units are needed to target scourges, such as gangsterism and taxi-related violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released the crime statistics for the 2017/2018 financial year. He revealed that 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in SA each day. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

