#CrimeStats: Murder, sexual offences on the rise in Gauteng
PRETORIA - The latest crime statistics show that murder and sexual offences have continued their upward trend in Gauteng.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/2018 figures in Parliament on Tuesday.
The period under review started on 1 April last year and ended on the 31 March this year.
The latest crime stats show that there were 132 more people murdered in Gauteng in the current review year, bringing the total to 4,233, a 3.2% increase.
Nationally, murder went up by nearly 7% to more than 20,000 incidents in the period under review.
In Gauteng, sexual offences went up by 5.7% with 10,116 cases recorded in the period. Rape made up 8,062 of those cases.
Cash-in-transit robberies nearly tripled, going up from 33 incidents to a staggering 80 attacks.
WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele releases crime stats
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
