#CrimeStats: 'Inequality among causes of gender-based violence'
PRETORIA - The trend of higher rates of violence against women and children has led to calls for better social services and plans to address inequality in struggling communities.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Kehla Sitole released the 2017/2018 crime statistics in Parliament on Tuesday.
The figures show that of the more than 20,000 murders during the period, 20% were women and children.
The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation’s Dominique Dix-Peek says inequality is among the causes of gender-based violence.
“More unequal societies are more likely to be violent and the people who bear the brunt for this are women and children.”
The Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Newham says men acting with impunity contributes to the problem.
“If men are able to assault women and children and there is no chance they’re going to be held accountable, and there’s no system in place to try to address that, then you get what you call generational violence.”
Newham says civil society must support the police to address this type of crime.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
