#CrimeStats: DA slams ANC over 'caring more about protecting politicians'
The DA has pointed out that the government spends on average R9.1 million a year to protect one VIP but only about R1,500 to protect a citizen.
PRETORIA - While the African National Congress (ANC) says fighting crime remains one of the party's top priorities, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has hit out, saying government cares more about protecting politicians than it does its citizens.
The latest crime stats released in Parliament on Tuesday reveal murder went up by 6.9% while reported rape cases increased by 0.5%.
On average, 57 people are murdered in South Africa every day.
The ANC says the latest crime stats paint a concerning picture of a continuous rise in violent crime in the country.
While the party thanked the police for their work, it says efforts and creative interventions must be intensified in the fight against crime.
The DA has, however, pointed out that the government spends on average R9.1 million a year to protect one VIP but only about R1,500 to protect a citizen.
The party says a significant amount of the money spent on protecting politicians could be invested to create a professional and effective police service.
#CrimeStats Here're some key figures on murder:— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) September 11, 2018
Overall murder ⬆️from 19 016 previously to 20 336 this year. ❌
Murder of women⬆️ by 11% (2930 murders compared to 2639) ♀️
Murder ⬇️in Mpumalanga & Northern Cape but ⬆️ in all other provinces. https://t.co/ewuKIeTHcH pic.twitter.com/p1as0FcCV2
