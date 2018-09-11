#CrimeStats: ANC says upward trend in murder rate is a matter of grave concern
The ANC also joins the police committee in raising serious concern over the increase in violent crimes like murder and sexual offences.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says the latest crime statistics paint a “worrying picture” of a continuous rise in contact crime.
The party’s parliamentary caucus says while it appreciates the police’s continued efforts to fight crime, the upward trend in the murder rate, which has increased by 6.9% is a matter of grave concern.
The ANC also joins the police committee in raising serious concern over the increase in violent crimes like murder and sexual offences.
#Crimestats: A snapshot of murder in SA. 57 people are killed everyday in our country.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2018
The murder of women is on the increase. pic.twitter.com/IphoEwLhXR
The ANC says provinces with the highest population figures such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape continue to be the most unsafe.
Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says safety and security is one of the important pillars of an economically growing country and has to be prioritised.
“Judging from the statistics, it’s clear that we need a strategic intervention from the SAPS, not a mere tactical or operational response. There are two issues, I think it’s quite clear from the statistics – and it’s related to the National Development Plan – the issue of specialised units.”
The committee has reiterated its call for policing to be more intelligence-led to deal with serious and violent crime.
It also wants the use of technology as an operational tool to be urgently considered.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
-
TMPD & SAPS slammed over rights violations at Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre
-
#CrimeStats: DA slams ANC over 'caring more about protecting politicians'
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
#CrimeStats: We need at least 10,000 more cops to fight crime across SA - Cele
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
Lifestyle audits: There'll be no exceptions - Ramaphosa
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
State capture inquiry postponed until further notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.