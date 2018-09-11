#CrimeStats: ANC says upward trend in murder rate is a matter of grave concern

The ANC also joins the police committee in raising serious concern over the increase in violent crimes like murder and sexual offences.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says the latest crime statistics paint a “worrying picture” of a continuous rise in contact crime.

The party’s parliamentary caucus says while it appreciates the police’s continued efforts to fight crime, the upward trend in the murder rate, which has increased by 6.9% is a matter of grave concern.

#Crimestats: A snapshot of murder in SA. 57 people are killed everyday in our country.

The murder of women is on the increase. pic.twitter.com/IphoEwLhXR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2018

The ANC says provinces with the highest population figures such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape continue to be the most unsafe.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says safety and security is one of the important pillars of an economically growing country and has to be prioritised.

“Judging from the statistics, it’s clear that we need a strategic intervention from the SAPS, not a mere tactical or operational response. There are two issues, I think it’s quite clear from the statistics – and it’s related to the National Development Plan – the issue of specialised units.”

The committee has reiterated its call for policing to be more intelligence-led to deal with serious and violent crime.

It also wants the use of technology as an operational tool to be urgently considered.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)