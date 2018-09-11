CrimeStats: 50% increase in cash-in-transit heists

The latest crime statistics, released at Parliament this morning, show more than 200 cases were recorded in the 2017/18 financial year.

The latest crime statistics, released at Parliament on Tuesday morning, show that more than 200 cases were recorded in the 2017/18 financial year. This is up from 152 in the previous period. Heists are at their highest rate yet.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Zakhele Mbele who sits on Parliament’s police committee quizzed Police Minister Bheki Cele on the issue of inadequate police resourcing.

Cele has conceded there are not nearly enough officers.

At the same time, Cele has told Parliament that murders in South Africa are on the rise. At least 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in South Africa each day.

The total number of murders for the country has increased from 19,016 to 20,336.

The murder of women has increased by 11%, with 2,930 murders compared to 2,639 in 2016/2017.

Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape have recorded a decrease in murders but there has been an increase in all of the other provinces.

Cele has bemoaned the stats, admitting that the police have "dropped the ball".

The motives and circumstances behind killings range from gangsterism to vigilantism.

WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele releases crime stats

