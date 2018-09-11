Court hears Velile Present was getaway driver in cash heist
Former ANC employee Velile Present and his three co-accused are in court on Tuesday afternoon to apply for bail.
JOHANNESBURG - The Roodepoort Magistrates Court has heard that the former African National Congress (ANC) employee implicated in a cash heist Velile Present was one of the getaway drivers in at least one robbery.
Present and his three co-accused are in court on Tuesday afternoon to apply for bail. They've been linked to a cash heist at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto in July this year.
Present was fired by the ANC shortly after his arrest.
In his testimony, investigating officer Solomon Mabasa told the court that before the cash heist was carried out, a witness called 10111 when he noticed two vehicles parked at the back of the mall with suspicious occupants.
He says after the robbery, those same vehicles were discovered at a house in Dobsonville just next door to the home of Present’s uncle.
Mabasa says when interviewed by police, Present’s uncle Kenny Diratsagae said his nephew and one of the co-accused had asked to park the cars there and left.
Mabasa says through the police investigation, it emerged that one of the getaway vehicles that was driven by Present had been stolen in Johannesburg while a Volvo also used in the crime was hijacked in Eden Park.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Timeline
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
KZN ANC shocked by arrest of party councillor for Musawenkosi Mchunu’s murder
-
Morning Brief: ANC, Zuma & state capture; Cope, Afriforum?; & Nike, Caster shine
-
ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by party
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
State capture inquiry postponed until further notice
-
Suspects wounded, arrested after shootout with police in Fourways
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot story
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.