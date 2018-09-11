Court hears Velile Present was getaway driver in cash heist

Former ANC employee Velile Present and his three co-accused are in court on Tuesday afternoon to apply for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Roodepoort Magistrates Court has heard that the former African National Congress (ANC) employee implicated in a cash heist Velile Present was one of the getaway drivers in at least one robbery.

Present and his three co-accused are in court on Tuesday afternoon to apply for bail. They've been linked to a cash heist at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto in July this year.

Present was fired by the ANC shortly after his arrest.

In his testimony, investigating officer Solomon Mabasa told the court that before the cash heist was carried out, a witness called 10111 when he noticed two vehicles parked at the back of the mall with suspicious occupants.

He says after the robbery, those same vehicles were discovered at a house in Dobsonville just next door to the home of Present’s uncle.

Mabasa says when interviewed by police, Present’s uncle Kenny Diratsagae said his nephew and one of the co-accused had asked to park the cars there and left.

Mabasa says through the police investigation, it emerged that one of the getaway vehicles that was driven by Present had been stolen in Johannesburg while a Volvo also used in the crime was hijacked in Eden Park.

