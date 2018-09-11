City of CT to punish water guzzlers with water management devices

Yesterday, the municipality announced that it would lower water restrictions and tariffs from Level 6B to Level 5 from October due to the encouraging dam recovery.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned water guzzlers that if they continue to consume high levels of water, they will be targeted for the installation of a water demand management device.

On Monday, the municipality announced that it would lower water restrictions and tariffs from Level 6B to Level 5 from October due to the encouraging dam recovery.

Residents using between zero and six kilolitres will see a decrease of 26.6%. The tariff for those using above 35 kilolitres will be reduced by 70%.

Mayco member for water Xanthea Limberg says that Level 5 does provide a reduction in the cost of water, adding that high consumption still comes at a punitive cost.

“Even though the percentage drop seems significant, the point remains that consumption is still at rand value.”

She adds that even under Level 5 residential tariffs, residents are not supposed to be consuming water above 10 kilolitres.

