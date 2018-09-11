City of CT to punish water guzzlers with water management devices
Yesterday, the municipality announced that it would lower water restrictions and tariffs from Level 6B to Level 5 from October due to the encouraging dam recovery.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned water guzzlers that if they continue to consume high levels of water, they will be targeted for the installation of a water demand management device.
On Monday, the municipality announced that it would lower water restrictions and tariffs from Level 6B to Level 5 from October due to the encouraging dam recovery.
Residents using between zero and six kilolitres will see a decrease of 26.6%. The tariff for those using above 35 kilolitres will be reduced by 70%.
Mayco member for water Xanthea Limberg says that Level 5 does provide a reduction in the cost of water, adding that high consumption still comes at a punitive cost.
“Even though the percentage drop seems significant, the point remains that consumption is still at rand value.”
She adds that even under Level 5 residential tariffs, residents are not supposed to be consuming water above 10 kilolitres.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot story
-
Cele on crime stats: Police have dropped the ball
-
#CrimeStats: SA murder rate by the numbers
-
#CrimeStats: South Africans are living in a war zone - Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.