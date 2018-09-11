Cele on crime stats: Police have dropped the ball

For the 2017/2018 financial year, 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in South Africa each day.

JOHANNESBURG - Murders in South Africa are on the rise, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the South African Police Service's top brass revealed at the release of the latest crime statistics on Tuesday morning.

For the 2017/2018 financial year, 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in South Africa each day.

Cele has bemoaned the stats, admitting that the police have "dropped the ball".

The police service's Norman Sekhukhune revealed the police stations that have recorded the most murders.

"The top 30 stations in terms of murder: the Western Cape had 10 stations in the top 30, followed by Gauteng with 9, KZN with 6, Eastern Cape with 5 and then these 30 stations contributed 4,124 murders."

The motives and circumstances behind killings range from gangsterism to vigilantism.

"... 973 murders committed within the country were gang-related and then the province with the highest number of gang-related murders was the Western Cape with 808. Mob justice was the second highest contributor when we look at the breakdown of the murder statistics, having recorded 849 instances."

Sekhukhune says that taxi violence is also fuelling murders.

"The third highest contributor whereby we could establish motive, was in taxi-related violence, which contributed 237 murders and the highest contributor in provinces was Gauteng."

Police killings are also a big problem.

"The murder of police officials with 85 murders, with the highest province being Gauteng with 28 murders. However, one needs to take into consideration that in 28, we have included 10 police officials which were killed, were based at the head office [sic]."

He says that crimes against farmers and farm labourers are also a serious concern.

"Farm murders with 62 murders and the highest contributing province was Gauteng, followed by the North West and Limpopo with 9 cases each, then Free State and Mpumalanga with 8 murders each."

