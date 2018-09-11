Category 4 hurricane Florence maintains strength east of North Carolina - NHC
Florence is about 1,745 km east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour 220 km per hour, it said.
NEW YORK - Florence, a Category 4 hurricane, has maintained its strength over the past several hours but is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.
Florence is about 1,745 km east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour 220 km per hour, it said.
The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 kph, the NHC said.
The centre of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday, the NHC added.
Popular in World
-
Belgium on board with SA’s land reform - Sisulu
-
Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
-
Firm threatens class actions over Australian finance inquiry revelations
-
Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro gains little after stabbing - poll
-
17 years on, workers still search for 9/11 remains
-
North Korea's Kim asks Trump for another meeting in new letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.