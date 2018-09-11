Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker will be given the honour during a ceremony on 20 September.
LONDON - Carrie Underwood is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20.
The Before He Cheats hitmaker will be given the honour during a ceremony on 20 September at 1750 North Vine Street, where Capitol Records is, at 11:30.
Simon Cowell - who was a judge on Season 4 of American Idol, where Underwood shot to fame - and country star and friend Brad Paisley are set to speak at the ceremony.
The 35-year-old singer - who has three-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher - previously admitted it is not always easy juggling motherhood and her career.
She shared: “I’m not going to lie, it’s difficult when professionalism and your mommyhood collide - which is on a daily basis - but it’s wonderful.
“It’s like bring your baby to work every day. He’s just there, and it’s great he’s on the bus and helping me get ready. It might make things take a little longer, but he’s just my little sunshine. He makes me happy all day. [But] I’ve blocked off some time to be able to take him trick-or-treating a little bit and got him a costume and everything.”
And Underwood feels that her “whole life changed” when she welcomed her son into the world.
She explained: “Our whole life has changed. I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.’ But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise - that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That’s what it’s all about.”
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.