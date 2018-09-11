Boks under pressure to snap away losing streak
The Springboks are under enormous pressure to break their away losing form when they take on the New Zealand Allblacks in the fourth round of Rugby Championship action at the Wespac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.
Rassie Erasmus’ men have struggled on the road this year, losing all three matches they have played outside of South Africa. They went down 22-20 in their first outing of the year to an understrength Welsh side in Washington DC before two poor away performances against Argentina and Australia in the ongoing Rugby Championship.
More shockingly, the Springboks have lost a staggering 12 matches from 16 outside of the country since the 2015 World Cup in England.
The pressure is already telling on Erasmus who, on Monday said that his job as head coach of the side is under threat should he lose in Wellington, which is worrying, considering that he has only been in the position for six months of his six-year contract with SA Rugby.
South Africa’s recent record against the All Blacks is a dismal one and has seen on of World Rugby’s greatest rivalries been watered down to a one-sided affair.
The Boks have only won once against the All Blacks since 2013 when they scraped to a 27-25 win at Ellis Park in 2014, while they have lost nine times during that period which includes record margin defeats in 2016 (57-15 in Durban) and 2017 (57-0 in Albany).
Steve Hansen’s men have not looked their dominant best, but they are still undefeated and have yet another firm grip on this year’s competition with three wins out of three.
