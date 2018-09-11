Ayanda Mabulu's Madiba painting misdirected, says Nelson Mandela Foundation

The foundation made these remarks in light of the recent artwork by Ayanda Mabulu.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says there needs to be an important discussion on when art crosses the line from freedom of expression to being a destructive tool.

The foundation made these remarks in light of the recent artwork by controversial artists Ayanda Mabulu which depicts Nelson Mandela doing a Nazi salute superimposed on the Nazi flag.

The foundation describes the artwork as deeply offensive and unreal.

The painting was on display at the FNB Johannesburg Art Fair, which ran from 6-9 September.

The foundation says the message that the painting reflects is misdirected because it puts Mandela, a man who fought against hatred, in front of something which spewed hatred.

“I’m not here advocating for the art world to be restricted. Isn’t it about time that we look at these pieces and ask ourselves where’s this line?” says CEO Sello Hatang.

