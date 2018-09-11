Popular Topics
Arrest of pair that dragged man behind bakkie welcomed

Video footage of Monday's crime shows two white men, who allegedly work for a Machadodorp Security company, dragging the black man behind their vehicle.

Picture: freeimages.com
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Pat Ngomane has welcomed the arrests of two men who allegedly assaulted a man before dragging him behind their bakkie.

Video footage of Monday's crime shows two white men, who allegedly work for a Machadodorp Security company, dragging the black man behind their vehicle.

He survived the attack.

The crime has led to unrest in the community with residents calling for justice.

The MEC's spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said: “People are not allowed to take the law into their own hands and inciting protests led the community members to burn some property today. So, we hope tomorrow they will appear in court.”

