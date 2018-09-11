ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify

On Monday, Duduzane Zuma presented a letter to the inquiry indicating he is now prepared to testify.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma' s son Duduzane will now testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

But the African National Congress (ANC) says this isn't enough. The party wants his father and other leaders implicated in grand corruption to also give their side of the story following mounting evidence against them emerging at the inquiry.

On Monday, Duduzane Zuma presented a letter to the inquiry indicating he is now prepared to testify.

He had initially refused to give evidence as he's at the centre of a parallel criminal matter.

Several witnesses at the state capture commission implicated Zuma, his father and other senior ANC members.

Eyewitness News asked the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa if the party wants to see former President Jacob Zuma also testify. He replied: “Whether you were once a president of a republic or a premier, you must be bold enough. These allegations are quite serious. We want courageous men and women to come and state their views.”

But Zuma’s lawyers have already indicated he won’t be applying to cross-examine witnesses as he does not believe they implicated him in any criminal or ethical wrongdoing.

This is despite former GCIS head Themba Maseko saying that Zuma told him to do business with the Guptas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor saying that Zuma was aware of the Guptas' offer of a ministerial post and former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas claiming that the Guptas said they controlled the former president.

