ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
On Monday, Duduzane Zuma presented a letter to the inquiry indicating he is now prepared to testify.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma' s son Duduzane will now testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.
But the African National Congress (ANC) says this isn't enough. The party wants his father and other leaders implicated in grand corruption to also give their side of the story following mounting evidence against them emerging at the inquiry.
On Monday, Duduzane Zuma presented a letter to the inquiry indicating he is now prepared to testify.
He had initially refused to give evidence as he's at the centre of a parallel criminal matter.
WATCH: Ajay Gupta & Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine witnesses
Several witnesses at the state capture commission implicated Zuma, his father and other senior ANC members.
Eyewitness News asked the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa if the party wants to see former President Jacob Zuma also testify. He replied: “Whether you were once a president of a republic or a premier, you must be bold enough. These allegations are quite serious. We want courageous men and women to come and state their views.”
But Zuma’s lawyers have already indicated he won’t be applying to cross-examine witnesses as he does not believe they implicated him in any criminal or ethical wrongdoing.
This is despite former GCIS head Themba Maseko saying that Zuma told him to do business with the Guptas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor saying that Zuma was aware of the Guptas' offer of a ministerial post and former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas claiming that the Guptas said they controlled the former president.
WATCH: Vytjie: Guptas said I could be minister
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: No plot to remove Ramaphosa will succeed
-
‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
-
ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by party
-
Cope ‘caught off guard’ by Lekota’s media briefing with AfriForum
-
Zondo: Duduzane Zuma in better position to cross-examine state capture witnesses
-
'Sunday Times' stands by its story on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.