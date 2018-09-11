ANC: No plot to remove Ramaphosa will succeed

The party has had a busy two days after the 'Sunday Times' reported that its secretary-general Ace Magashule is involved in a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says no plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa will succeed.

The party has had a busy two days after the Sunday Times reported that its secretary-general Ace Magashule is involved in a plot to remove Ramaphosa.

The paper has placed Magashule at a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women’s League secretary-general, Meokgo Matuba, and Youth League leader, Thanduxolo Sabela.

The group is said to have met at a Durban hotel to hatch its plot to oust Ramaphosa, based on issues related to the ANC’s national conference held in December.

The ANC seems to be speaking in different tongues on this issue.

On the one hand, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe released a statement through Magashule’s office refuting the allegations in the Sunday Times report.

But another ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the ANC can’t just keep denying what was reported.

“It’s not for us to accept or deny any meeting. It’s people who were in the meeting who can explain best what this it was about.”

But he has made it very clear that no plot to oust Ramaphosa will succeed.

“Nobody, whether inside or outside of the ANC, will succeed in changing the outcomes of Nasrec.”

Meanwhile, Mabe has accused journalists of following ANC leaders, claiming the reporters will end up killing them, while Kodwa says the party respects the work and freedom of the media.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)