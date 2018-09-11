Amcu threatens to cripple gold sector over wage increases

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says negotiations have deadlocked with Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold, and Village Main Reef.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is threatening to cripple the gold sector.

The union is looking for a R1,000 increase per year while employers are offering R625 a year.

Mathunjwa says the employers are negotiating in bad faith.

“These guys, they are looting the monies that are supposed to go to the workers. Sibanye has been killing workers, they have had two disasters which even today no one is accountable for. They save costs in terms of safety [by] taking shortcuts, [they’re] making super profit, [and] workers languish in poverty.”

