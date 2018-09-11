Amcu threatens to cripple gold sector over wage increases
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says negotiations have deadlocked with Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold, and Village Main Reef.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is threatening to cripple the gold sector.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says negotiations have deadlocked with Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold, and Village Main Reef.
The union is looking for a R1,000 increase per year while employers are offering R625 a year.
Mathunjwa says the employers are negotiating in bad faith.
“These guys, they are looting the monies that are supposed to go to the workers. Sibanye has been killing workers, they have had two disasters which even today no one is accountable for. They save costs in terms of safety [by] taking shortcuts, [they’re] making super profit, [and] workers languish in poverty.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
State capture inquiry postponed until further notice
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
#CrimeStats: South Africans are living in a war zone - Cele
-
'Sunday Times' editors to discuss backlash over Ramaphosa plot story
-
EFF: Fees Must Fall activists didn't kill anybody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.